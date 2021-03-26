'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Mar 25: Gehna To Get Disqualified?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 25 episode begins with Kanak and Hema's tactics against Gehna working as per their plan. As Baa picks the container of medicine, it slips from her hands and directly falls on Gehna's injured leg. Gehna screams in pain as it burns her leg. Baa gets shocked and apologises to Gehna.

Later on, Baa makes another medicinal cream and applies it to Gehna's leg. Baa praises Gehna for tolerating the pain and asks her to take care of herself. Later that night, when Gehna tries to wear her sandals, she is unable to do so in pain. Anant helps her to wear her sandals. He also helps her to get up and walk.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update - March 25

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna limps while trying to walk. At the same time, Radhika comes there with other contestants and gets flowers for Gehna. She tells Anant that she needs to talk to him and takes him outside the room. Other participants of the beauty pageant worry about Gehna's injury.

Gehna's fellow participants motivate Gehna and tell her how she boosted their confidence on day one. Radhika suggests Anant withdraw Gehna's name from the competition. She says Gehna's leg injury can become worse and she can always take part next year. Hema also agrees with Radhika and tells Anant to withdraw Gehna's participation.

The next day, Radhika, Kanak and Hema celebrate Gehna's loss and Kanak suggest they click a picture. Hema also tries to get clicked with them but Kanak insults her. Chetan comes there and says Kanak is right. He insults Hema and tells her to exit the competition.

Back at home, Gehna again tries to walk wearing her sandals with the injured leg. However, she fails to even fit her leg into the sandals. Tiya worries about her and Gehna prays for more strength. The final round starts with Radhika and Kanak. When Hema walks on the ramp some people make fun of her.

Gehna's name gets announced and she enters the stage with no footwear and a pooja thali in her hand. This surprises everyone. When judges decide to disqualify Gehna, she wins everyone's heart with her speech on the new age women. Gehna and Radhika enter the finale.

Promo image source - Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2