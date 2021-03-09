Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Mar 8: Gehna Returns Home

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 8 episode begins with Anant and Kakaji picking up Gehna to take her back home. However, Gehna refuses to come back home. She expresses her anger against Anant's mean behaviour. Gehna says that Anant's words hurt her too deeply. Anant feels sorry and apologises to Gehna.

The latter says she has lost her self-respect, her family, her love and everything. Gehna decides to leave the Desai family and become independent like Anant wanted her to be. When Gehna starts walking away from Anant, Baa and Bapuji stop her. Bapuji apologises to Gehna for letting her leave the house.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Mar 8

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna still stands firm on her decision. Baa goes on to apologise to Gehna. She joins her hands in front of the latter. Baa starts crying and hugs Gehna tightly. The former tells her that she can do anything she wants and requests her to come back home.

Baa says she will support Gehna in anything she wishes to do in the future. Seeing everyone plead her, Gehna decides to return home with her family. Back at home, apart from Kanak and Hema, everyone waits for Gehna and Anant's return. Seeing Gehna, Hema gets furious and decides to throw chilly powder on her.

Kanak stops Hema and drags her back from doing so. Everyone greets Gehna and welcomes her back home. Kanak tells Hema that she will take care of everything. Kanak says she will take Sagar's revenge from Gehna. Hema denies calming down. Chetan and Pankaj also get together with family and support Gehna.

Later on, Anant recalls the mean words he said to Gehna and regrets saying them. Along with Kakaji, Anant plans to do something special for Gehna. The next day, all men from the Desai family plan a surprise for all the women for International Women's Day. All men of the house dress like their wives.

In the next episode, the Desai family decides to go out for a picnic. Sagar gets released from jail. Kanak tries to involve him in a new plan but Sagar lashes out at her and says now he will plan something huge.