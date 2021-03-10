Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Mar 9: Gehna Decides To Study Law

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 9 episode begins with Anant dressed as Gehna giving everyone prasad from the morning pooja. Bapuji is seen dressed as Baa, while Chetan and Pankaj enact Hema and Kanak. Everyone laughs at Anant for making Gehna's character look tall.

Pankaj starts with enacting Kanak, followed by Chetan's entry as Hema. Further, Anant enacts Gehna and Bapuji makes fun of Baa. Everyone claps for Bapuji and praises his acting as Baa. After the show, Bapuji speaks a few heartfelt words for Baa. He apologises to her and expresses his love.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for March 9

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Pankaj and Chetan also go on to speak a few words for their wives. Anant apologises to Gehna in front of everyone for hurting her feelings. He also speaks a few words for his sisters Tiya and Hiral. Later on, Kakaji reveals that all brothers have cooked food for everyone and Bapuji prepared the dessert.

Anant also promises Gehna that he will support her in anything and everything she wants to do in her life. Gehna goes on to tell Anant that she wants to become a lawyer and the latter wishes her good luck. At the dining table, Anant announces that they all are going out for a picnic.

At the same time, Hema gets a call from Sagar. She and Kanak excuse themselves to go to the bedroom. Sagar tells Hema that their father released him by paying immense money. Sagar also reveals that now he is planning something huge against the Desai's and shocks Kanak. The latter worries about his plan.

Later on, Anant gifts Gehna a laptop. He says this laptop will help her with her studies. Gehna asks Anant to teach her how to use the laptop. However, Anant hands her the manual and tells her to do it on her own. Gehna gets worried but manages to turn it on. Anant feels proud of Gehna.

Anant also gifts her some books, a saree and a pair of earrings. Later on, Hema comes to Gehna's room and takes away the earrings Anant gifted her. However, Gehna smartly gets them back.