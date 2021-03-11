Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For March 10: The Family Leaves For A Picnic

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a Star Plus drama series mainly serving as a sequel to the series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot revolves around the Modi family, who are very rich and live in a mansion. In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, the family decides to leave for a picnic before a dramatic scene with Anant's boss in the house. Check out the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update below to find out what happens in the episode in detail.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Before leaving for the trip

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 10 episode, Gehna's love for Anant is teased by Tia, who notices how she managed to trick Hema to get her earrings back. Gehna realises that she doesn't feel bad at being teased but instead feels happy. Meanwhile, Sagar calls Kanak to ask her if she's ready for a "dhamaka" when the doorbell rings. However, the person at the door turns out to be Anant's boss who apologizes for everything and asks him to return to work. Anant refuses saying he doesn't want to work at a place his loyalty is not appreciated. When the family asks him if he's sure, he asks Gehna in front of everyone if he's doing the right thing and she agrees.

Heading out for the picnic

As the family assembles in the front yard in casual attire to leave for their trip, Anant asks everyone to get inside the bus while he gets the luggage loaded. Kanak wonders where Sagar is and what his plan is when he shows up in disguise. Kanak asks him to leave before he is recognized when Anant walks up to them from behind and asks him if he's the helper for the bus to which he responds yes. Gehna finally appears in the front yard and Sagar in disguise asks her to give him the luggage so he can load it in with everything else. Gehna notices him limping and asks him what happened to which he responds saying he was born this way. Sagar in his mind thinks about how he's going to make this trip a dangerous one for the family.

On the bus, Gehna tells the family members she brought individual snacks for everyone knowing who likes what. As she's distributing the snacks, Hema asks her to give one to 'Bhaiya' to which everyone looks slightly taken aback, but Kanak quickly adds that she means the helper 'bhaiya' and Gehna gives him an orange. The family sings songs on the way.

The Picnic

Once at the picnic spot, Anant helps Gehna fix a swing on a tree and leaves with Pankaj and Chetan after to play cricket. Tia walks to Gehna and asks her to accept her love for Anant at which she gets shy and walks away to cook some food. Meanwhile, Kanak who was listening in with Hema then walks in and tells Hema how she's going to turn this romance into horror. While deciding the teams for cricket, the family realises they need another member and Anant asks where Gehna is. Anant goes over to Gehna who is cooking food and offers for her to join the game, which she politely refuses. Some more family members walk in to convince her and she finally agrees to come play in a while. With the rest of the family's attention on the cricket match, Sagar does something fishy with the food. Anant says they need an umpire for the game and looks for the 'helper'. He finds Sagar next to the food and asks him what he's doing.