Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For March 31: Kanak Steals Gehna's Dream

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Kanak's entry for the finale round. The host announces Kanak's name and Tiya gets shocked seeing her in the lawyer outfit. Kakaji mistakes Kanak for Gehna as it is the latter's dream to become a lawyer. Kanak steals Gehna's dream to win the beauty pageant. One of the judges asks Kanak why she wants to become a lawyer.

Gehna gets shocked listening to it and realises Kanak stole her dream. Kanak steals Gehna's entire show. She uses her exact words to impress the judges. Listening to Kanak, Gehna breaks down and starts sobbing. She gets mad at Kanak for stealing her dream in order to impress the judges. Kakaji and Tiya also get mad at Kanak.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - March 31

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 31 written update, Gehna recalls why she wanted to become a lawyer and cries for not being able to be on stage. Kanak continues to speak Gehna's stolen speech, while the latter misses Anant. On the other hand, Anant plans to rescue Gehna and get her on the stage but he is stopped by the guards.

Anant manages to sneak inside the venue and starts looking for Gehna. Radhika notices Anant going upstairs but fails to identify him. Gehna manages to open the window. As she opens the window, the coin given to her by Anant falls from her hand and lands up near Anant. The latter hears Gehna's voice.

Sagar waits outside the locked door. Baa, Bapuji, Kakaji and Tiya get mad at Kanak and worry about Gehna. Hema wows the judges with her performance and says that her dream is to open a restaurant. However, while walking the ramp, she falls down on the stage. When she asks Kanak for help, the latter laughs at her instead of helping.

Sagar tries to attack Anant but the latter manages to win over him. Sagar pushes Anant and runs away. Anant rescues Gehna but hides from her so that she doesn't see his wounds. Chetan gets on the stage to help Hema and the audience make fun of them. Hema gets disqualified from the competition after falling on the stage. Anant hides from Gehna.

