Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 1: Radhika Gets Injured

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 1 episode begins with Radhika and Anant returning from their meeting. The former shares that their meeting was successful. Gehna and Hema hear Radhika talking with Kanak about the meeting. Kanak congratulates Radhika on her win and says she saved the family from a disaster. Kanak suggests they host a party to celebrate their successful meeting.

Radhika agrees with Kanak. Gehna tells Radhika that they cannot host a party. She tells Radhika that she called Vineet and he told her about the meeting. Gehna says Vineet was happy with the presentation and is coming to take Radhika back home. Radhika and Kanak get shocked. Gehna says Vineet is planning to take Radhika to eat her favourite street food.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - May 1

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna tells Radhika to go back home and rest. Radhika gets mad at Gehna. She starts thinking of ways to stay back at the Desais'. She asks Kanak for help. While Kanak and Radhika plot another plan, the latter dashes to a table and hurts herself. Radhika says she will hurt herself and stay back at the Desais'.

Later on, while the entire Desai family has food together, Radhika calls Anant for help. Anant sees Radhika lying on the floor and picks her up. Radhika tells Vineet that she slipped in the washroom and hurt her leg. The latter says he is cancelling his trip for Radhika. However, Radhika and Kanak manage to convince Vineet to leave her with the Desai family.

Gehna and Baa also agree to let Radhika stay with them. Later on, Gehna tells Anant to get changed and says she will help Radhika to get changed. When Gehna offers to help Radhika, Kanak interrupts and says she will take care of her. Gehna realises Radhika and Kanak's new plan against her. She plans to reveal Radhika's truth in front of Anant.

Later on, Tiya serves food to Sagar but the latter asks about Gehna. Tiya tells Sagar about Radhika's accident. Sagar goes out to search Gehna. Sagar sees Radhika kicking the football. Later on, he tries to talk to Gehna but the latter ignores him. Later on, she sees a note from Sagar's pocket fall. The note says Radhika is not injured she is just acting. Gehna reveals Radhika's truth in front of everyone. Everyone gets shocked and starts schooling Radhika.