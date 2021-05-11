'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For May 10: Gehna's Actions Anger Anant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a spin-off of the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The show stars Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in lead roles. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for 10 May 2021 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 10 episode

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Vineet telling the Desai family that he brought gifts for them. He gives gifts to every member of the family. Bapuji states that he didn’t have to do so much. Vineet says he doesn’t have a family but he considers them as his family. Bapuji embraces him. Radhika takes Gehna away and asks her why she brought Vineet here. Gehna says she believed that Radhika would be pleased to see her husband here. Anant yells at Gehna saying Radhika is his friend and she should have notified him before inviting Vineet here. Gehna says that Vineet loves Radhika and he reached here all the way from Delhi, so she should be happy. Anant shouts saying why is it difficult to always explain things to her. Tia calls Gehna for breakfast, she goes and asks them to come as well. Radhika tells Anant that Vineet will harm her. Anant says that he won’t let him do that. Radhika thinks if Vineet shows his honesty and love, her show will be over.

While eating breakfast, Paresh asks if Radhika is delighted to see Vineet. Radhika says that she is happy that he is here but Gehna should have notified her earlier. Gehna says she wanted it to be a surprise. Hiral says that Vineet as a massager was a good surprise. Hiral asks Vineet if he knows how to massage. Vinit says that he will learn for Radhika. Sagar comes and asks Kanak for food. He dashes with Hema and she drops hot tea on Radhika but Vineet endures the hot tea on him. Hema apologises, Radhika gives tissues to Vineet while Gehna gives him ice. Anant asks him why he shielded Radhika by taking the pain. Vineet says because he can’t see Radhika getting hurt. Gehna interjects that Vineet loves Radhika and where there is love there is care. Gehna thinks that she cares about Anant and will protect him from Radhika.

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE SHOW SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

