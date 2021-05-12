'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For May 11 Episode: Kanak's Plan Fails

TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a spin-off of the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The show stars actors Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar in lead roles. Read Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for 11 May 2021 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 11 episode

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode starts off with Kanak, Radhika and Hema hurrying to the kitchen when Gehna shrieks. In the kitchen, Gehna is picking utensils, Hema asks her if she feels Kanak made Sagar hurt Gehna. Gehna says that she is just picking the water bowl that Tia splashed. They get frustrated thinking why Sagar didn’t strike Gehna. Gehna tells Tia to give kheer to Sagar. Kanak asks Sagar why he didn’t punish Gehna. Sagar says that old Mumma is really nice. He overheard her telling Tia that she made kheer for Sagar and will give him chocolate. He says so he dropped the object in the water bowl. Kanak thinks about what magic Gehna has done on Sagar. Tia brings kheer for Sagar, he asks if old mumma has sent. Sagar says he won’t eat if she is angry with him. Tia says she won’t be angry if he won’t do any mistake.

Gehna, along with Anant and Vineet, goes towards Radhika and says that she did really wrong. Radhika gets afraid. Gehna asks her why she did not inform them that it is Vineet’s birthday. Radhika states she didn’t want to bother the family. Vineet says he felt the same way. Gehna says that life is too unpredictable and they should not miss an opportunity to rejoice. She leaves with Vineet. Radhika tells Anant that Vineet is good at doing drama. Anant tells her to rest till the party. In the evening, Radhika brings a birthday cake for Vineet. Gehna tells Radhika that she is lucky to have a husband like him. Vineet says he doesn’t think so as he is lucky to have Radhika. During the party, they play a game where they pass the pillow and when the music stops whoever has the pillow should do a dare.

Bapuji loses first, they dare him to say a Shayari for Baa. He does it. Vineet falls next, he sings a song for Radhika. Sagar is the next to lose. Tia tells him to say something about his favourite person. He says his favourite person is his new Mumma who puts on makeup five times a day. Anant, Gehna and Radhika are the only ones who are left in the game. Anant fails, Tia tells him to dance with Gehna on a paper. They dance together, Gehna looks into his eyes. Tia folds the paper and they come closer and dance. Gehna thinks that Anant is close to her but his eyes are searching for someone else. Anant lifts Gehna, Radhika gets insecure and jealous, everyone claps for them. Radhika and Gehna continue the game.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

