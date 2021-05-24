Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 22: Radhika's Wicked Plan Fails

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 22 episode begins with Gehna stopping Radhika from making her wicked move. She tells Radhika that she has a surprise for her and turns on the lights. The entire Desai family sees Radhika’s true colours. Kanak gets shocked to see Gehna smartly saving Anant’s life from getting destroyed by Radhika.

Earlier, Gehna had called Kakaji to check on Kakiji’s health. Kakaji tells Gehna that Kakiji’s health is better. Gehna and the Desais cancel their visit to Kakaji’s house and return home as Gehna feels something is wrong with Anant. The Desais rush to check on Anant. Sapan asks Hiral to prepare lemon water for Anant. Later on, Gehna stares at Radhika with anger.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update – May 22

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Baa gets mad at Radhika and lashes out at the latter. She blames Radhika for drugging Anant. Hiral warns Radhika that if anything bad happens to Anant, she will have to face severe consequences. Radhika tells Gehna that she doesn’t care about what the Desais saw. She blackmails her to leak Anant’s video on social media.

Radhika tells Gehna that if she decides to put a complaint against Anant, the court will support her as she is a female victim. She challenges Gehna to save Anant. Gehna tells Radhika that she had earlier also proved Anant’s innocence and she can do it again. She says in this case Anant is the victim and not Radhika. Gehna reveals that she has proof against Radhika.

She further tells the latter that she has already recorded her confession in a video. Everyone gets shocked. Gehna schools Radhika for creating issues in everyone’s life. She says at least she could have become a good wife. Radhika says Vineet is an idiot and she married him only to make Anant jealous. Radhika finally confesses the truth.

While Radhika confesses how she used Vineet, the latter comes there and hears everything. Vineet tells Radhika that from now onwards, his lawyer will talk to her. The Desais ask Radhika to leave. She tries to hurt Gehna but Anant stops her and tells her to get lost. Baa tells Radhika that her family is still together even after she tried to break it.

Radhika tells Baa that someone from the family supported her. The former snitches Kanak and tells everyone her truth. However, Kanak plays it carefully. She emotionally tries to clean her side. She says no one trusts her. Finally, Gehna throws Radhika out of the house. Gehna and Anant stand in front of Radhika tell her not to return.

