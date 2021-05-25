Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 24: Radhika Blackmails Kanak

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 episode on May 24 begins with Gehna and Anant closing the door on Radhika’s face and kicking her out of the Desai house. Sagar dances with joy as Radhika finally leaves the house. Later on, Bapuji hails Gehna and Anant for handling Radhika’s situation smartly. He also apologises to Anant for not trusting him. Bapuji says he was wrong to misunderstand his own blood.

Pankaj also apologises to Anant. Kakaji says he knew Anant was up to something and always trusted him. Baa also apologises to Anant for misbehaving with him. Anant tells everyone not to be sorry and apologises for being rude to them. Gehna tells Anant not to apologise. She says he had to do the drama to foil Radhika’s plan. Gehna indirectly warns Kanak that her lies won’t be hidden for long.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak gets scared and says everyone had a long day and they need to rest. Later on, Hema tells Kanak not to make any vicious plans and stay safe or else they will also be kicked out of the house like Radhika. Kanak gets scared. The next day morning, Anant comes to the kitchen looking for Gehna.

He apologises to Gehna for the trouble she had to go through for him. Anant also tells Gehna to call him by his name instead of calling him Anant Ji. At first, Gehna refuses to agree with him. However, the latter forces her to do so and Gehna calls him Anant. She blushes while doing so. Later on, Radhika calls Kanak and asks her to return the money.

Kanak refuses to pay back and Radhika says they did not complete the task, so she wants her money back. Radhika reveals that she has Kanak’s video while taking the money and where she is talking about separating Gehna and Anant. Kanak gets shocked. Later on, Hema tells Kanak that they have lost their money in the investment. Kanak lashes out at Hema.

Later on, Kanak and Hema plot a plan to seize money from Baa to return Radhika. Kanak and Hema steal the locker’s keys from Baa. However, Gehna sees Hema hiding the keys but decides to stay silent. Later on, everyone plays cards in the backyard.

