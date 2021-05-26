Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 25: Gehna To Reveal Hema & Kanak's Truth

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 25 episode begins with the Desais sitting in their backyard and playing cards, during which every member of the family bets one of their favourite things. Kanak says Gehna's favourite person is Anant and asks the latter if she will bet him. However, Gehna smartly says that her favourite thing is the family which also includes Kanak. She asks Kanak if she should bet her. Anant interferes and says Gehna will bet panipuri.

Gehna calls Anant by his name and says she is a newbie at the game and is scared to lose. The family gushes at Gehna and Anant's relationship. Later on, Kanak signals Hema to steal from Baa's locker. Baa starts feeling uneasy and Bapuji asks Gehna to get her medicine from their room. Kanak starts worrying and offers to help. Kanak goes to Baa's room and warns Hema. Kanak returns to the backyard with Baa's medicines.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - May 25

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna collects everyone's cards and sees Hema had the winning ones. She realises Hema lied earlier. The next day morning, Kanak and Hema leave the house at 5 AM to sell the stolen jewellery. While leaving, Kanak dashes with Gehna. Later on, Kanak finds out that their bag of jewellery was replaced with a bag of stones. Gehna comes there and reveals her plan.

Kanak and Hema get shocked. Gehna lashes out at Kanak and Hema. Kanak says they had to steal because of Gehna. The latter decides to reveal Kanak and Hema's truth to the entire family. Later on, Hema apologises to Gehna and requests her not to spill their truth. Kanak gets emotional in front of Gehna and tries to stop her. However, Gehna stands firm on her decision. Later on, Pankaj and Chetan get Kanak and Hema's letters.

The letter says that Kanak and Hema have done something terrible that isn't worth forgiving and so they are leaving the house. Later on, Anant and Kakaji get Hema and Kanak back home. Kanak and Hema reveal that they helped Radhika to separate Gehna and Anant. They start crying and apologise to the family for their mistakes.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2