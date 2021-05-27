Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 26: Kanak & Hema's Fate In Gehna's Hands

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 26 episode begins with Kanak and Hema revealing to the family that they helped Radhika in her attempts to separate Gehna and Anant. Baa gets shocked and stands there speechless. When Kanak tries to tell Baa about the stolen jewellery, Gehna interferes and forgives Kanak and Hema.

Gehna says they are her family. She tells Kanak and Hema to keep their bags back in their room and join the family for breakfast. Later on, Gehna schools Kanak and Hema for leaving the house and the family. Kanak and Hema apologise to Gehna for insulting her all this time.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - May 26

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika calls Kanak asking for her money. Gehna picks up the call and tells her that she will get her money in the next 24 hours. Anant overhears the entire conversation and tells Gehna that Kanak and Hema are acting. Anant taunts Kanak and Hema.

Anant also tells Kanak and Hema to solve Radhika's problem on their own. He says that this time, he will not help them and won't let Gehna help them too. Kanak and Hema get shocked. Anant takes Gehna along with him. Later on, Hema praises Kanak's plan of leaving the house.

Kanak says their problem isn't over as they still need to pay Radhika. Anant gets mad at Kanak and Hema and warns Gehna to not get involved. He says it's their problem. Gehna tries to convince Anant. She says Kanak and Hema are family and she has to help them.

Later on, Anant schools Kanak and Hema. He says Gehna will help them but in return, they need to start treating her equally. Kanak and Hema collect their savings. Gehna gives them a five lac rupees cheque. Kanak says they still need 25 lacs. The next day, Gehna gets a call from an advertising agency.

The agency offers Gehna an ad and agrees to pay her 25 lacs. Gehna agrees to meet them in order to help Kanak and Hema. She tells Kanak and Hema to meet Radhika and she will get the money. However, when Gehna asks the advertising agency to pay her in advance, the company refuses to do it.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

