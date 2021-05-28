Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 27: Gehna Signs Modelling Contract

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 27 episode begins with Gehna convincing the advertisement agency to pay her in advance. She assures them that she will work with her heart. However, before signing the contract papers, Gehna tells the advertisement agency that she is not comfortable wearing short dresses. The agency says that their ad has been watched by kids and adults so she should not worry.

Gehna is unable to read the contract as it's written in English. She tries to call Anant but the latter doesn't pick up her call. She asks the agency if she has to shoot late nights. The advertisement agency assures Gehna that it's a family ad and they don't work late nights. The advertisement agency makes Gehna sign the contract and gives her the cheque in advance.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for May 27, Thursday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak and Hema worry as Radhika's given time is about to end. Radhika starts yelling at Kanak and Hema and shows no mercy. However, Gehna reaches there on time and gives her the cheque. Before handing over the cheque, Gehna tells Radhika to delete the video. Radhika deletes the video and Gehna gives her the cheque. Later on, Kanak and Hema stand with Gehna against Radhika.

Radhika warns Gehna that one day her good deeds will drown her. She says the ones she is helping now will make her suffer in the future. Radhika also goes on to say that she wishes Gehna would never achieve her love. However, Gehna tells Radhika that she hopes the latter finds love in her life again. Gehna also advises Radhika to be loyal to anyone she will be with in future. Radhika storms out from there.

Later on, Gehna tells everyone about her modelling job. Anant gets mad at Gehna and lashes out at her for not discussing with him prior. Baa schools Gehna for not telling anybody about the job. However, Bapuji supports Gehna's decision and tells everyone to support her too. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kanak decides to leave Gehna alone and not trouble her anymore. However, Kanak gets furious as Gehna gets a modelling job.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.