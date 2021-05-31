Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 29: Gehna Gets In Trouble During Ad Shoot

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 29 episode begins with Gehna refusing to wear a short dress for the ad shoot. The manager asks Gehna what's her problem and she explains to him that she is not comfortable wearing such outfits. Gehna says she had already mentioned that she can't wear short dresses.

The manager remembers Kanak's words about Gehna, wherein the latter had said Gehna fools agencies for money. Abrish Mehta, the manager, shows Gehna her signed contract. He says the contract had mentioned details about the costume. Gehna gets shocked. Hema asks Kanak if she thinks her plan will work.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak tells Hema that she is sure her plan will work. She says Gehna has hurt her ego. Abrish gets mad at Gehna for not wearing the costume. He forces her to wear the dress and shoot. Gehna tells Abrish that she will shoot the ad and everything else she promised but won't wear the costume.

Kanak expresses her anger towards Gehna. She says she will destroy Gehna. She gets mad at Gehna thinking the latter is stealing her dream to become a model. Gehna calls Kanak to help her, however, Kanak asks Sagar to pick up the call. Sagar tells Gehna that Kanak is not home.

Gehna gets emotional as she realises Kanak and Hema simply used her. She worries about Anant. She hopes to seek help from Anant. Later on, Gehna wears another dress. She tries to convince Abrish to work with another dress but he refuses. Gehna starts crying when Abirsh yells at her to change the costume.

He forcefully holds her hand and pulls her, Shivani tries to stop him but he says Gehna is a con. Anant comes there and sees Abrish forcefully holding Gehna's hand. He slaps Abrish for harming Gehna. Anant learns that Gehna took the modelling job for replaying Kanak and Hema's debt.

Anant promises Abrish to pay back his money and takes Gehna back home. Kanak confirms that Gehna is not doing the shoot and plots another plan against the latter. Kanak gets a cake for Gehna and tells the family to surprise her. Gehna and Anant reveal that the former has left the job. Gehna tells Kanak and Hema about the entire chaos.

