'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For May 3: Radhika & Kanak Foil Gehna's Plan

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 3 episode begins with Gehna accusing Radhika of faking her leg injury. She tells the latter to start spilling the truth. Radhika apologises to Desais. Anant asks Radhika why is she apologising after creating a ruckus. Radhika says she is not apologising for what Gehna showed to the family but what she will show next.

Gehna gets confused. Radhika slides her saree and shows her leg injury. Gehna and Anant get shocked. Radhika smiles at Kanak. Earlier, when Gehna and Hema discuss exposing Radhika, Kanak overhears their conversation and runs out to help Radhika. Kanak injures Radhika and foils Gehna's plan.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - May 3

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika takes a dig at Gehna in front of the entire family. She pretends to be the victim and insults Gehna. The latter gets shocked and wonders how did Radhika get injured. Radhika starts crying and tells Anant that she is hurt by his behaviour. Radhika says she will leave the house right away.

Anant gets mad at Gehna and lashes out at her in front of the entire family. Hiral and Kanak also start blaming Gehna for accusing Radhika. Baa apologises to Radhika. The latter tells Baa that she doesn't need to apologise. Kanak says Gehna is responsible for the chaos and she should apologise to Radhika.

Gehna apologises to Radhika and leaves the room. Later on, Gehna gets emotional and joins hands in front of Baa. The latter tells Gehna that it's Anant's mistake that he got Radhika home and is hiding the reason behind it. Baa also tells Gehna that she can't accuse Radhika without any proof.

Anant apologises to Radhika. He also takes a stand for Gehna and tells Radhika that they share her secret with her. Anant says Gehna is very understanding and she deserves to know why Radhika is living at her house. Anant suggests Radhika they tell Vineet's truth to Gehna as well. However, Radhika denies it.

Later on, Gehna opens her heart out to Kakaji. She explains to him that she dislikes seeing Radhika with Anant but that doesn't mean she will accuse her wrongly. Radhika cries in pain as her fake leg injury turns real. Kanak makes a plan to get Hema back on her team. She fools Sagar and decides to hit him, disguised as Gehna.