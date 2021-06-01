'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For May 31: Gehna Gets A New Job Offer

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 31 episode begins with Anant checking his savings. Gehna enters the room thinking Anant might be angry with her. Anant tells Gehna that he only has 5 lakhs. Gehna worries and apologises to Anant for creating the problem. She asks Anant if he is upset with her. However, he says he is not mad at her and suggests she read before signing any contract.

Later on, Anant suggests they borrow money from Baa and Bapuji. He says they will simply tell them the entire truth and save Gehna from going to jail. Gehna worries about Kanak and Hema. Anant says Baa and Bapuji would be angry with them but they also need to save Gehna. However, Gehna requests Anant not to tell them about Kanak and Hema. Anant agrees.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, the next morning, the family senses something is wrong with Gehna. However, before Gehna can share her problem with them, Shivangi Mehta shows up at their doorstep. Gehna and Anant get shocked. Hema and Kanak worry about their plan. Shivangi offers Gehna another deal.

Shivangi tells Gehna that the latter can compensate the ad shoot money by taking up her stitching order. Gehna gets surprised but Anant doubts Shivangi's intention. He interrogates Shivangi. The latter says she is helping Gehna because she is a woman and respects her for taking a stand for herself. Kanak and Hema overhear their conversation.

Gehna and Anant accept Shivangi's offer. Later on, Gehna and Anant tell the family about the contract issue. Baa lashes out at Gehna. She asks her why is she changing her dreams again and again. She tells Gehna to separate her personal and professional life. Hema and Kanak worry that Gehna would reveal their truth to everyone.

Baapuji does not allow Gehna to do the stitching work. He says he will pay her debt. However, Gehna says she created the problem and will solve it on her own. Kanak interferes and says the entire family will support Gehna. Hema also agrees with Kanak. Later on, the Desais boost Gehna's morale.

