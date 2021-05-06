'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For May 5: Gehna Plans To Fight Back

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 May 5 episode begins with Gehna having a breakdown after Kanak hits Sagar and puts the blame on Gehna. The former cries and questions God that why did she let Kanak hurt Sagar. Gehna takes an oath to protect the family from Kanak and Radhika's vicious plans. She joins her hands and asks God to show her a way to stop Kanak & Radhika from conspiring against her.

As Gehna turns and walks away, her dupatta gets stuck below the pooja thali. Kakaji sees Gehna praying and how God is trying to give her some signal. He motivates Gehna to fight back and reveal Kanak and Radhika's truth. Kakaji tells Gehna that at times what one sees is not the entire truth and what one does not see can be the truth. He tells Gehna to follow the path shown to her by God. Listening to Kakaji, Gehna takes an oath to destroy the evil with her truth.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 written update: May 5

In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika acts innocent in front of Anant to gain sympathy. She fakes dreaming about Vineet hurting her. Vineet calls Radhika but the latter refuses to pick his call. Anant tells Radhika to answer Vineet's call and assures her that he won't let anyone hurt her. Radhika tells Anant that she is scared and requests him to stay with her in the room. Gehna sees Radhika holding Anant's hand.

Gehna asks Anant to get some rest but the latter tells her that he will stay back with Radhika as she is scared. Radhika says Anant is hers for a day. Gehna gets jealous but simply leaves them alone. Later on, Gehna thinks about how Radhika and Kanak plotted their evil plan against her. She plans to stop them from doing anything worse. Radhika cries in pain when her injury hurts. Gehna makes medicine for her injury and applies it to her leg.

The next morning, Kanak calls Radhika to ask about her plan and the latter says Gehna spoiled it again. Later on, Gehna disguised as Kanak gives Sagar gifts. Sagar starts calling Kanak his new mom. Baa and Anant visit Radhika to check on her. Later on, Gehna puts Sagar's responsibility on Kanak. Hema has second thoughts about Gehna.

Image: Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2