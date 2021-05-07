Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 6: Gehna To Get In Trouble Again

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 6 episode begins with Kanak expressing her anger against Gehna to Radhika. Kanak tells Radhika that she got her back in the Desai house so that latter can help her gain back her original position in the house. Kanak also says that she wants to destroy Gehna and get Radhika back with Anant. Radhika stands there still in anger against Gehna.

Radhika suggests they push Gehna off the terrace, Kanak shoots down her plan. Radhika gives some really poor suggestions and Kanak continues to reject them. While Kanak and Radhika discuss their new plan, Sagar interferes and scares them. Sagar tells Kanak that it's his playtime and the latter thinks Gehna has sent him. Radhika stops Kanak from shouting at Sagar.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - May 6

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika gets frustrated with Gehna and thinks about vicious plans to hurt her. On the other hand, Sagar makes Kanak play with him. Sagar gets tired and asks Kanak to get him juice. Kanak says Gehna did it on purpose to take revenge on her. Gehna hears Kanak and says she gave her Sagar's responsibility because she hurt him.

Later on, Baa collects her old sarees and decides to wash them. Gehna offers to help. At first, Baa refuses to take her help saying that those sarees are very precious to her. However, Gehna convinces Baa to let her help. Further, Baa and Bapuji recall old memories and share them with Gehna. Baa tells Gehna that one of those sarees was handmade by her Baa.

Kanak overhears their conversation and decides to mess with Baa's sarees. Later on, Kanak tells her plan to Radhika. She says she will spoil Baa's sarees and suggests that Radhika spend some romantic time with Anant. Radhika gets ready and waits for Anant. The latter compliments her in a friendly way. Sagar keeps on disturbing Anant and Radhika's work so Anant locks the door.

Later on, Gehna washes all Baa's sarees and dries them on the terrace. After she leaves, Kanak greases Baa's favourite saree and hides before Gehna sees her. Gehna gets shocked seeing the spoiled saree. She picks it up and takes it for another wash. She feels someone is hiding behind the saree. When she is about to check, Hema comes there and sees Kanak hiding.

