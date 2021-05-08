Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For May 7: Anant Comes To Gehna's Rescue

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 7 episode starts with Hema noticing that Kanak is hiding the saree while informing Gehna that Baa is calling her. Gehna hesitates from facing Baa after the saree incident. However, Hema comforts her and she leaves. Meanwhile, Kanak gets tensed and tells Radhika that Hema saw her on the terrace. Amid their discussion, Hema comes and tells that she is in their team as she wants to punish Gehna for punishing Sagar. Read on for the detailed Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for May 7.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for May 7:

As the episode progresses further, Tia and Hiral tease Baa and Bapuji while Gehna serves tea to them. To play evil against Gehna, Hema subtly informs Baa that Gehna has ruined Baa's mother's saree. A heartbroken Baa breaks into tears seeing the stain on her mother's saree and starts scolding Gehna. Meanwhile, Hema whispers in Kanak's ear that she hates Gehna as the latter punished Sagar. Kanak feels relieved that Hema did not know that it was not Gehna but she, who hit Sagar.

Later, Hiral too joins her. Kanak also starts taunting Gehna while the latter sobs. Baa get furious with allegations and counter-allegations and asks everyone to shut up. As Gehna pleads with Baa for a second chance, Baa turns her request down. Later, Anant convinces Baa to let Gehna clean the saree. Baa agrees.

Later, Gehna tries her best to clean the stain but in vain. Then, Anant comes to help her and suggests applying baking soda to the stain. The trick works and removes the stain. As Gehna stands up, she slips; however, Ananth holds her and the shower starts. They get engrossed in each other’s eyes while Sagar enters and says that he started the shower and jumps saying he didn’t see that pappa saved "stick-waali-mamma" from falling.

On the other hand, Radhika and Kanak enjoy snacks while Hema tells them how Anant took Gehna's side. Amid their planning-plotting against Gehna, Sagar comes and informs them how Gehna slipped and Anant held her under the shower. The episode ends with Radhika feeling jealous.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.