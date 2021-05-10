'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For May 8: Gehna Has A Surprise For Radhika

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 8 episode begins with Gehna completing the pooja. She goes around the room and offers sweets to everyone. However, when she goes to Baa, the latter looks at her with anger. Gehna then goes on to give back the saree that Kanak had destroyed with grease. Baa says her saree did not have any flowers. Gehna reveals that some grease spots were very difficult to get rid of and shares Anant's wise words regarding the same.

Anant tells Gehna that a human cannot fix everything but that doesn't mean that person is not capable of doing anything. Gehna tells Baa that she stitched some flower design on the saree to hide the spots. Baa gets emotional and remarks how a young Gehna has now grown to be a woman. She also says that now her favourite saree has a souvenir from her Baa and her daughter. Later on, Gehna decides to take revenge on Kanak.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - May 8

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak makes Sagar do her personal work. She asks him to massage her hand until she rests. Sagar massages her hand and then takes her nail paint to paint her nails. Kanak takes a nap while Sagar does his work. Later on, Gehna makes a spicy ladoo for Radhika and stuffs it in her mouth. She says this ladoo will help in her leg injury. Radhika gets mad at Gehna but does not react in front of Anant.

Anant asks Radhika to rest and says he will get on with work for their project. Kanak gets shocked seeing Sagar's misbehaviour and shouts at him but seeing Hema and Radhika entering her room, she starts smiling. Radhika expresses her concern to Kanak. Hema plots a vicious plan against Gehna. The next day, Radhika sends home a computer class admission letter for Gehna. Later on, Gehna shocks Radhika with a surprise.

Gehna tells Radhika that she has invited a male masseuse for her. Radhika lashes out at Gehna and Kanak starts speaking ill about the latter. However, the male masseuse Gehna invites is none other than Vineet. The latter tells Radhika that he is going to stay with her and take care of her. He thanks Gehna for making him realise his duty as a husband.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

