'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update June 12: Krishna To Stay With The Desais

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 12 episode begins with Kakaji offering Krishna to stay at the Desai house while he is in town. However, Anant and Baa don't seem to agree with Kakaji's offer. Krishna accepts the invitation and agrees to stay with the Desais for a month. He further tells Gehna that he wants to go shopping and asks her to join him. Gehna agrees.

Krishna leaves for his hotel and Hema taunts about Krishna living with them. Kakaji says if Radhika, Anant's friend, could stay with them, so should Gehna's friend, Krishna. Anant, later on, tells Kakaji that he didn't like the latter's idea of inviting Krishna to live with the family. Kakaji teases Anant for being jealous of Krishna. Anant says he is simply worried about Gehna's studies.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - June 12, Saturday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Hema tells Kanak about Krishna coming to live with them for a month. However, the latter still doesn't respond. Jigna gets furious and tells Hema that she is useless. Hema plans to hurt Gehna. Anant teaches English to Gehna. The latter suggests they watch English films so that she can learn the language. Anant agrees.

Gehna takes a break and gears up for house chores. She ties her hair up and Anant tells her to leave it open as she looks good in open hair. Gehna blushes. Later on, Gehna thinks about Anant and is about to dash into a wall. However, Tiya saves her. Gehna tells Tiya about Anant's compliment and the latter teases her. Gehna says Tiya is not her sister-in-law but her friend.

Krishna gets a surprise for Gehna. The former brings marbles and the latter jumps in happiness. After learning that Gehna used to play marbles, the game of tip Cat, kho-kho, the family gets shocked. Later on, Krishna challenges Gehna in Gilli danda. However, Anant refuses to play with the family. Krishna calls Anant arrogant and Gehna schools him.

Hema plans to harm Gehna by planting a bomb inside a gift parcel. Later on, Anant joins the family to play the game. Gehna wins as Anant doesn't out her. Hema tells Gehna that she has received a parcel. Gehna gets excited to see the gift. Hema hides and sees Gehna opening the gift box.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

