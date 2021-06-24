'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update June 24: Gehna Saves Anant's Life

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 23 episode begins with Gehna feeling scared as Anant gets bitten by the snake. She asks God to save her Anant and does everything to bring back his consciousness. However, he fails to open his eyes. His entire family watches him while performing rituals and rushes to check upon him. After Gehna reveals to them that a snake has bitten him, the entire family is shocked as this has happened on such an auspicious day.

One of the family members decides to give him antivenom to reduce the pain. Jigna lashes out at Gehna for being careless. The doctor reveals that there's no venom in Anant's body as Gehna has already removed it. Soon, she too falls on the ground and faints. The doctor advises the family to take the utmost care and gives medicines to the duo. Kanak feels sad that their plan has failed miserably.

Baa prays to God for the duo's wellbeing and cries in pain. Anant wakes up and Gehna feels happy. Baa thanks Gehna for being there for her son. She tells her that she has given him a new life. She continues that she has completed the fast in her own ways. Baa asks her to eat and break the fast, but she refrains from eating. Baa stops her from fasting and Anant supports them. Later on, Gehna confronts Krishna and he talks about love. He emphasises love and says that it's a feeling that just happens and it's very natural and amazing.

Krishna talks about Tia but Anant takes it all wrong. He confronts Gehna about the same and requests her to reveal their conversation. Anant lashes out at Krishna for saying such things to Gehna. Krishna says that his love for the girl is pure but just because it's his sister, he can't shout at him. Anant feels content that Krishna loves his sister Tia and not Gehna. Anant gets puzzled into his own misinterpretation and the duo indulges in a war of words. Later, Kanak thinks of doing the unthinkable during the puja.

