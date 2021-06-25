Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update June 24: Krishna Tells Anant That He Loves Tiya

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 24 episode begins with Anant getting bitten by a snake. Gehna gets scared and screams for help, however, no one shows up. Gehna decides to take things into her hands and save Anant. She ties a cloth on his leg to stop the venom from spreading in Anant's body and sucks out the poison. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Kanak, Hema, Baa, Hiral and Tiya start the pooja. Kanak sees Gehna and Anant and gets shocked. She informs the family and everyone rushes down to help Anant.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, the Desais get Anant back in the house and Sapan checks him. Hema and Jigna start blaming Gehna for Anant's condition. Jigna says today's pooja was for their husband's well-being and Gehna spoiled it. Sapan lashes out at Jigna and says Anant is fine because Gehna sucked out all the poison from his body. However, Sapan worries about Gehna's health. The latter faints as some poison enters her body as well.

Sapan gives Gehna an injection to stop the poison's spread. Kanak senses it was Sagar's plan and schools him. She tells him to focus on Tiya. Later on, Baa prays for Anant and Gehna's good health. Anant and Gehna wake up. Baa insists Gehna break her fast but the latter refuses to do it. Later on, Krishna tells Gehna that someone in the family is trying to hurt her. However, Gehna refuses to believe Krishna.

Further, Krishna reveals the truth and expresses his love for Tiya. Gehna gets shocked. She tells him that he might be simply attracted to her but Krishna convinces Gehna that he is in love with Tiya. Anant overhears their conversation and misunderstands that Krishna is in love with Gehna. He lashes out at Krishna and they get into a heated argument. However, amid their fight, Anant realises Krishna is talking about Tiya and not Gehna.

Gehna sides with Krishna and suggests that Anant talk to Tiya about the same. Anant agrees with Gehna and says he will talk to Tiya after the pooja. Sagar overhears everything and rushes to Kanak. The latter tells Sagar to apply sindoor to Tiya's forehead and marry her. Sagar follows Kanak's lead and everything goes according to their plan. In the next episode, the Desais blame Gehna for Tiya's condition. Hiral says Gehna had taken Sagar's responsibility and she should be held accountable.

