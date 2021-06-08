'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update June 7: Kanak Goes Missing, Her Family Worries

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a popular daily soap opera that revolves around the lives of the Desai family. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode picks up where the last episode left off which was when Kanak's wrongdoings were finally revealed to the family. This led to Pankaj then throwing his wife Kanak out of the house. Read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update to find out what happens next:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update (June 7)

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 7 episode begins with Anant and Gehna looking for Kanak. The family finds out that Kanak is missing, and everybody starts to get worried. Pankaj worries about his wife and cries hoping for her safe return. Everyone else in the family is troubled by the news and waits for any news of their daughter-in-law.

Anant tells Gehna that they need to find Kanak for Pankaj's sake but are unable to, while Baa consoles Pankaj. Anant and Gehna return home with the disappointing news. Pankaj then calls his in-laws asking them if they know anything about their daughter's whereabouts, in turn worrying them as well. Kanak can be seen walking on the road, thinking about how she was kicked out of the house by her husband.

On the other hand, Gehna serves the family some food and asks them to eat up or they'll fall ill as well. Bapuji and Paresh return home after filing a missing person's complaint about Kanak, while Hema blames Gehna for everything and is rebuked by Chetan. The police inform the family that a dead body has been found and that it resembles what they described of Kanak. While Pankaj is shattered upon hearing the news, his in-laws come to the Desai home, worried about their daughter.

Pankaj's mother-in-law warns the family that should anything happen to her daughter, they will all go to jail. Gehna prays to Lord Krishna for Kanak's safe return. Meanwhile, the family goes to the location of the accident to verify the body for the police. The family can then seen standing shocked at the sight of the body.

Image - Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

