'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Mar 17: Mayuri Makes Gehna Sweep The Classroom

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 17 episode begins with Gehna and Anant unwrapping the mysterious gift and seeing a broken photo frame of their picture. Gehna starts worrying and says a broken photo frame is bad luck. Anant says maybe it broke during the delivery. The doorbell rings again and Anant asks Gehna to collect the stationary parcel. Worried Gehna slips over the wrapping paper and Anant saves her from falling down.

After Gehna leaves the room, Anant gets worried about the broken photo frame. Meanwhile, Kanak opens the door for her designer friend Mona and welcomes her inside. Mona sees Gehna and suggests her to participate in Mrs Surat beauty pageant. Kanak orders Gehna to make tea for Mona. Mona gets a call from the mysterious new entry and the former assures to share every detail of the Desai family with her.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for March 17

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Mona shows Kanak her best dresses. She also tells Kanak about a newlywed participant Mrs Virani and says there is no one of her competence. Kanak gets shocked and starts wondering about Mrs Virani. Hema tells Kanak to start gearing up for the contest and Kanak goes on to insult her. Hema gets mad at Kanak and decides to ruin her dress. When Gehna gets tea, Hema makes her slip and the tea falls on Kanak's dress.

Gehna takes the dress to wash it and Hema applies colour to it. Kanak starts practising for the competition. Gehna gets shocked seeing the ruined outfit. Hema insults Gehna in front of Mona and Kanak warns her to fix it. Later that night, Gehna stitches exactly the same gown for Kanak and surprises her. Kanak opens her heart out to Gehna and says she needs a team to win this pageant. However, it turns out to be her plan to affect Gehna's studies.

Earlier, Mayuri calls Kanak and informs her about Gehna going to school. Anant sees Gehna talking to Kanak and after the latter leaves, he schools Gehna. Mayuri gets shocked to see Gehna back at school. She insults her and makes her sweep the floor. Later on, Gehna explains to everyone that sweeping their own school is not a small thing. Inspired by Gehna, everyone in the class starts cleaning the room.