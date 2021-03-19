'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Mar 18: Anant's Open Challenge To Kanak

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 18 episode begins with Gehna schooling Mayuri for discriminating amongst her students. Gehna warns Mayuri not to repeat her mistakes. The former suddenly realises Anant has been watching the entire scene. Anant enters Gehna's classroom and hands over her mobile phone.

Seeing Mayuri with disappointment, Anant says he did not expect to see this at the school. He further goes on to tell Gehna that he is proud of her. Anant also schools Mayuri for making Gehna sweep the classroom. He says Mayuri feels threatened by Gehna. Mayuri feels insulted and tries to insult Gehna again, but Anant shuts her down.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Mar 18

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Mayuri calls Kanak and tells her what happened at the school. Anant worries about Gehna's further studies, he says if she kept coming to this school, Mayuri will find new ways to insult her. Gehna gets emotional and starts crying. She wonders why everything bad happens with her.

Anant boosts Gehna's confidence and says he will teach her from home. Later on, Anant and Gehna eat panipuri. Back at the Desai house, Mona takes Kanak's measurement for the pageant. Anant and Gehna return home from school and Kanak gives Gehna a list of her schedule. Later on, Kanak gets dressed and comes downstairs to show everyone.

Everyone praises Kanak and wishes her luck. Gehna notices that Kanak has worn two different heels. Kanak asks Gehna to get the shoe downstairs and help her wear it. Tiya interrupts Kanak but Gehna agrees to help Kanak for the Desai family's good. When Gehna helps Kanak to wear her heels, Anant comes there and stops her.

Kanak says Gehna is just helping her. Kanak also says that she will also help Gehna when needed. Anant asks Gehna to get the pooja thali. Gehna removes her shoes and goes into the temple, then Anant asks Kanak to help Gehna wear her shoes. Kanak goes on to insult Gehna.

Gehna schools Kanak for taking advantage of her naive behaviour. Anant gets mad at Kanak and says now Gehna will also take part in the pageant. Kanak laughs but Anant challenges her to win against Gehna.