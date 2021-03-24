''Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update Mar 23: Gehna's Performance Wins Judges' Heart

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 23 episode begins with Hema's stunning dance performance on Sridevi's song from Mr. India, Hawa Hawai. Baa and Hema's kids enjoy her dance. Meanwhile, in Kanak's green room, she wonders how Radhika gave an amazing performance even after she had mixed some powder in her water. Radhika enters Kanak's room and reveals that she already knew about Kanak's plan. Radhika asks Kanak what she is scared of, losing or Radhika's win. When Kanak tries to back answer Radhika, the latter says she is here to win. Kanak gets shocked.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update - Mar 23

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Radhika tells Kanak that she is not here to win the beauty pageant but Anant. The former offers Kanak a deal. She says she will help Kanak to win the competition and in return, Kanak has to help her get Anant. At the same time, Gehna enters the room and hears about Kanak and Radhika's deal. She gets shocked. Radhika further goes on to say that she wants to throw out Gehna from Anant's life.

Gehna hears everything and stands there quietly. Kanak & Radhika shake hands and notice Gehna standing at the door. However, Gehna pretends that she did not hear anything. Later on, Kanak asks Gehna what she is going to perform for the talent round. Gehna says she is going to recite a poem. Kanak tries to make fun of Gehna in front of Radhika. She tells Radhika that Gehna has been attending school and also recently proposed Anant.

Further, Kanak and Radhika manage to destroy Gehna's poem. Gehna's name is called out on the stage and she gets nervous as her poem gets destroyed before her performance. However, when she goes on the stage, Anant motivates her to say whatever is in her heart. Hence, Gehna recites her life story through a poem and impresses the jugdes and audience. Kanak, Hema and Radhika get shocked. She gets a standing ovation.

Gehna wins the talent round and everyone starts gearing up for the next round. Sagar enters the beauty pageant venue in disguise. Anant sees him and before he could recognise him, Sagar runs away.

Promo image source: Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2