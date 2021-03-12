'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update March 11: Gehna Expresses Her Feelings To Anant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 11 episode begins with Anant asking disguised Sagar if he would become the umpire for their cricket match. The latter agrees. The entire Desai family gathers around to start the cricket match. Kakaji enters the pitch with the ball and declares himself the commentator.

Desai family sorts into two teams, Baa vs Bapuji. While Hema and Kanak get into Baa's team, Gehna and Anant play for Bapuji. Baa wins the toss and decides to bat first. Gehna tries to get herself out but Anant says he will teach her. While teaching Gehna how to bat, Anant comes closer to her.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Mar 11

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna starts realising her feelings towards Anant. Later on, Anant asks Tia to throw a trial ball, to which Gehna hits a six. Anant gets surprised seeing Gehna and asks her if she already knows how to play. Gehna says that she used to play with her father.

The cricket match starts and Pankaj hits six on Anant's first ball of the first over. Further, Pankaj gets bowled and Kanak takes his place. Gehna bowls for Kanak and the latter gets out. Slowly, all players from Baa's team get out and they give a target of 71 to Bapuji's team.

Towards the end of the match, Anant and Gehna partnership and Kanak balls. Gehna hits a six on Kanak's ball. To win, Kanak puts red chilly powder on the ball and throws it towards Gehna. Even though the powder hurts Gehna's eye, she manages to hit a six and Bapuji's team wins the match.

Anant helps Gehna and sprinkles water on her eyes. Gehna starts cooking for everyone. Later on, Gehna expresses her feelings towards Anant to Tiya. Tiya suggests Gehna to open her heart to Anant. Gehna decides to reveal her feelings to Anant. Sagar overhears their conversation.

Sagar mixes something in Gehna's food and Hema and Kanak see him doing so. Later on, Gehna practices to propose Anant and Tiya helps her with the same. Kanak and Hema find it fishy and follow Tiya and Anant. Gehna finally expresses her feelings to Anant.