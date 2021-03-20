'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update March 19 Episode: Gehna Participates In Pageant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 19 episode begins with Anant challenging Kanak by saying that Gehna will take part in the pageant. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot currently has Kanak getting ready for her beauty pageant. In the March 19 episode, when Kanak hears about Anant's decision to let Gehna participate in the pageant, she starts laughing and tries to insult Gehna, but Anant throws an open challenge at her. He says Gehna will not only take part in the competition, but she will also win.

However, Gehna doesn't agree with Anant. She denies participating and leaves the room. Kanak smiles at Anant. Later on, Gehna tells Anant that modelling is nor her cup of tea and neither she is interested in doing so. Gehna apologises to Anant and says she can't participate in the beauty pageant.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for March 19

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna explains to Anant why she can't participate in the beauty pageant. She says it's Kanak's dream and she doesn't want to compete with her. Gehna says she wants to study and do something better than a beauty pageant. Meanwhile, Kanak gets mad at Anant for challenging her.

When Hema tries to calm her down, Kanak insults the former on her body shape. Anant apologises to Gehna for challenging Kanak before discussing it with her. He goes on to explain to Gehna that if she participates, it will be for herself and not to make Kanak lose. He tells Gehna that everything in her life has changed now and she should also adapt to it.

Anant finally convinces Gehna to participate in the beauty pageant. He tells her that they will help her get groomed for the competition. Later on, Kanak and Tiya get into a heated argument and the former raises her hand to slap the latter. However, Gehna comes in time and stops Kanak from doing so.

Kakaji and Anant watch Gehna standing up for Tiya. They discuss her and Kakaji praises her. Anant learns that Gehna has an interview with judges for the beauty pageant. Anant asks Gehna why doesn't she talk to him anymore and the latter lies saying she is busy studying.

The next day, Gehna and Anant reach the event. Kanak comes there with Hema and Mona. Kanak insults other contestants and Gehna goes on to school Kanak for judging them on their physical appearance. Gehna and Hema both decide to participate in the competition.