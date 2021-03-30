Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update March 29 - Gehna Is Locked In A Storeroom

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 29 episode begins with Kanak and Sagar talking about how Gehna was suspecting Anant’s kidnapping while Radhika suddenly enters the room. She then asks her whether she has kidnapped Anant. Meanwhile, Anant tries to escape and as the kidnapper enters the room, he unties himself, hits him hard and runs away. Read ahead to know Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for the March 29 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update March 29

Radhika suspects Kanak

Radhika threatens Kanak to tell her the truth as she already doubted her. Kanak then realises that she did not hear her conversation with Sagar and tells her how it was her who forgot the promise. She then tells her to think well before she blames her. Meanwhile, Gehna waits for Anant when a man comes in from the census department. She asks Tiya to talk to him as Anant calls her. Anant then tells her that he is fine as the kidnappers point a gun towards him showing the live footage of his house. He then asks her not to worry about him and asks her to win the competition for him.

Kidnappers beat Anant for trying to escape

The kidnappers then tell Anant that it was good he did not try to speak the truth on phone and beat him for planning to escape. Meanwhile, Gehna is relieved that Anant is fine while Tiya comes in and asks her what Anant told her on the phone. Gehna then takes the lawyer’s uniform to wear in for the next round while Tiya asks her to deliver her speech in front of her first. Gehna delivers it well and Paresh and Tiya clap for her.

Kanak dreams about Gehna beating her

Kanak then dreams about winning the competition and also dreams about how Gehna suddenly starts beating her. She then wakes up and calls Sagar, asking him to do something. Meanwhile, Jamuna and Praful bless Gehna and as she goes towards her room, Sagar comes in and makes her unconscious with the help of chloroform. He then kidnaps her and locks her in a storeroom. Kanak feels relieved after hearing about her kidnapping. Gehna then regains her consciousness and finds herself locked in a storeroom while Anant dreams about Gehna walking towards him and reminding him of his promise.

Image source- Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2