'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 Written Update March 4: Gehna Proves Anant's Innocence

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 4 episode saw the court proceedings draw to a close after and long and tumultuous hearing. The previous episode ended with Gehna saying that she could prove Anant’s innocence and in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode she presents the evidence she has to the court. When she tells the judge that she has evidence the prosecutor laughs and says that she is trying to insult the court by treating it like a Hindi movie scene. She tells the judge that it is the law that no innocent man should face unfair punishment and it did not matter if a qualified lawyer did that or a 10th pass. To know more read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot development

The judge then asks her to present her evidence, which Hema repeatedly tries to interrupt but is silenced by the judge by saying if she continues talking she would be arrested for contempt of court. Gehna first shows the video she has taken which shows Sagar claiming that he was the one who had stolen the file and had tried to sabotage Anant. The judge asks Gehna how Sagar got the file that was kept in Gehna’s cupboard and she said he did that by duplicating the keys. She explains how he could have managed to do that and says they could find evidence of him getting into the house when no one was there and also burying the file from the CCTV camera in the neighbour's house which pointed towards the Desai House.

The police bring Sagar in after finding him where Gehna had said he would be. He enters the court absolutely intoxicated and hurt and the judge says that he has evidence against him. Sagar does not say anything as he knows he is in a tight spot. The court says that Anant is proven innocent but without the file that was Anant’s responsibility the safety of the country was still at stake and thus Anant could not be freed. Gehna takes the file out of her bag saying the country’s safety was taken care of and enumerates how she got back the file. When the judge verifies that it is indeed the right file, everyone in court claps for Gehna.

Gehna recalls how her husband’s family had insulted her and called her an illiterate servant saying that Anant was making a mistake in marrying her and how Anant had said his life was ruined because he had married her. As Anant and Gehna enter the Desai home, they perform an Aarti. Bapuji says that Gehna’s father had saved his life and now Gehna had saved Anant’s. Gehna cannot forget the insults the family has heaped on her and recalls how Baa had told her not to enter the house until she freed Anant. She leaves the house and goes away.

