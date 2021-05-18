'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update May 17: Anant Asks Gehna To Sign Divorce Papers

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 17 episode, Anant hands over divorce papers to Gehna. While Anant feels apologetic for hurting Gehna, Radhika hesitates to divorce Vineet. Here is the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for May 17, 2021.

Anant declares that he wants a divorce from Gehna

Anant declares that he wants a divorce from Gehna. Gehna, shocked at Anant's decision, fumbles and cries. When Anant's father asks him how he can do such a thing, Anant says he has sacrificed enough for his family. He further says that he wants to marry someone he loves. He also blames Gehna for being self-centred and lying. Anant's mother slaps him and asks him to shut his mouth. Anant then says he will not change his decision. He also says divorce is quite normal these days. When Anant's mother raises her hand to slap Anant again, Radhika stops her. Radhika defends Anant and says that he has sacrificed enough. She then blames Anant's family for forcing Anant into marrying Gehna.

Gehna intervenes and stops Radhika. She asks her to shut her mouth when Radhika says that Anant's family is not Gehna's family. Gehna says no matter what, they will remain her family. Anant thinks that his announcement of divorce made him see what Radhika is. Anant then says he and Radhika love each other. However, he feels apologetic while saying that he will bring divorce papers for Gehna.

Anant saves both Gehna and Radhika

Gehna packs Radhika's bag before her. Gehna confidently says that she and Anant are still married. Gehna threatens Radhika and says she can file a police complaint against her. Anant interrupts Gehna and says nobody can stop him from being with Radhika. Gehna leaves the room. Anant then asks Radhika to call Vineet and ask him for divorce. He says she can file a complaint against Vineet for physical abuse and easily divorce him. Radhika gets worried and disconnects the phone. Radhika then asks Anant to divorce Gehna and then help her in divorcing Vineet.

Kanak wonders how Anant easily agreed to divorce Gehna to marry Radhika. She then asks Hema to secretly call Radhika and Anant on the terrace where Gehna already is. Kanak throws a pot at both Radhika and Gehna to see who Anant will save. Anant saves both Radhika and Gehna, but Gehna falls and Radhika stays in his arms. Kanak becomes sure about Anant's decision. However, Anant recalls how he knew Kanak would do something to reveal him. He also recalls how he first saved Gehna and then Radhika.

The next morning, Kanak teases Gehna about Anant's decision. She also calls Gehna a fool. Anant then asks his entire family to gather. He then asks Gehna to sign the divorce papers. Watch Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

