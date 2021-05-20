Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update May 19: Anant Tests Radhika's Love

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for May 19 begins with Gehna and Anant meeting with the divorce papers. While Anant appreciates her bringing the papers, she assures that ending their relationship by signing those papers will not break them apart. She also shares how this marriage changed her and made her a confident person. She then adds that Radhika was not the right lady for the family and that she will protect him and the family from her at any cost.

Radhika experiences a nightmare

As Gehna decides to protect Anant and his family from Radhika’s evil intentions, Radhika thinks about her plan. She then sees Anant walking into her room and yelling at her for lying about her husband. Anant then drags her in front of the family and exposes her. He tells them how she betrayed everyone with a fake story about her bad husband to which she intervenes that it was only to get Anant’s love. Anant does not listen to her and asks Gehna to paint her face black in order to punish her. Gehna then walks towards her with the paint and as she tries to plead, Radhika wakes up and realises it was a bad dream. She then tries to forget the nightmare by remembering how much Anant believes and supports her.

Kanak taunts Gehna on her divorce

Meanwhile, Kanak taunts Gehna that after so many efforts, she became Mrs Surat and she could only get divorced after going through so much. Kanak then continues by asking her to work as a servant in the house after her divorce, to which Tia gets annoyed. Suddenly, the doorbell rings and a man arrives from a modelling agency asking for Mrs Desai. As they continue taunting each other to go for the modelling assignment, Gehna tells her how frustrated she is. Meanwhile, Radhika thinks how the divorce will be Gehna’s biggest punishment.

Anant exposes Radhika

Anant then reaches Radhika’s room stating that Gehna refused to sign the papers, to which she says even her husband refused to do so. She then asks him to run away with her as nobody will accept them. Anant then suggests that as nobody will let them live together, it is better to die together. Radhika gets shocked after hearing this to which Anant tries to persuade her to jump off the railing with her. She then backs off, leaving Anant smiling as he exposes her fake love for him. He then states that he learned about her truth a long time ago and recalls the time when he began doubting her. In the end, he asks her to finally pack her bags and leave from here without informing anyone.

