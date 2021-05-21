'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update May 20: Radhika Plans To Execute Her Last Move

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for May 20 begins with Baa and Bapuji having a conversation about Anant and Gehna’s divorce. Gehna then walks in with his medicines and as she offers them to him, he refuses to take them. Gehna then says that if Anant and her relationship is pure, she will not let it go and hurt them. Meanwhile, Anant and Radhika continue their heated argument on the terrace where she asks her why he was comparing her with Gehna. Anant then says that there was no comparison between them as Gehna believes in taking relationships ahead while Radhika believes in breaking them. He even says how she is a liar while Gehna never lies.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update May 20

No comparison between Gehna and Radhika, says Anant

Anant then keeps comparing Radhika with Gehna and adds how Gehna believes her husband was next to God while Radhika portrays her husband as a monster. He also says that Gehna respects her parents while Radhika insults her parents in front of him. She then yells at him to shut up to which he says that he is glad to see her true side otherwise he would be living with her sweet image in mind. Anant then warns her that he will expose her in front of the family and tells her to leave soon.

Radhika apologises to Anant

Radhika then holds Anant’s feet and asks him to forgive her and reminds him that she is the same girl he loved. She also asks him to give her one more chance and not reject her or her love. Anant does not listen to her and tells her to leave immediately. Meanwhile, as the family performs the aarti, Gehna keeps praying to God to help Anant take the correct decision. Radhika then returns to her room frowning to which Hiral asks what is wrong. Radhika then shouts at her and orders her to leave.

Radhika plans to take revenge

Radhika then calls someone to get a few things in 15 minutes. Meanwhile, Gehna feels that Anant is in danger to which Paresh calms her down saying nothing will happen to him until she is in her life. Radhika then gives lakhs of rupees to both Kanak and Hema and tells them to take the family away from home for a while and leave Anant alone at home. Kanak then asks her the reason while Hema agrees to send everyone away.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

