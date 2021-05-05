Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update May 4: Kanak Traps Gehna In Her Plan

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 4 episode, Kanak dresses up as Gehna and goes to Sagar's room to thrash him brutally. Sagar begs her not to hit him and when Gehna comes to Sagar's room with food, he runs away and hides in the storeroom. Kanak then informs Radhika about her hitting Sagar, disguised as Gehna. Meanwhile, Gehna finds Sagar's letter and searches for him in the entire house. Hema worries for Sagar and asks Gehna to call out Sagar loudly like she normally does. Gehna does as asked and Sagar comes out of the storeroom but keeps his hand on a wire and gets electrocuted. While Sapan tries to bring him back to consciousness, the family notice injuries on his body.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Later, in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Sagar wakes up and when he finds Gehna with a glass of juice, he hides behind Anant. He later complains that Gehna hit him brutally. Gehna is shocked to learn that Sagar is hurt and defends herself by saying she did not hit him. Kanak says Gehna might have hit him to vent out her frustration on Sagar, for losing Radhika. The family members take Sagar to his room and ask him to rest, and decide to find out the truth later. Anant takes Sagar to his room and gives him a painkiller, and also applies ointment on his wound. Anant wonders why Gehna would hurt Sagar so brutally. Hema comes to see Sagar and cries about his worsening condition. Kanak comes to meet Hema and tells her how Gehna is taking her revenge in instalments.

She brainwashed Hema's mind and the latter remembers how Gehna was scolding Sagar and told him that she will punish him. Gehna is on the terrace when Kanak walks to her with a stick and pretends to be guilty. She further says that Sagar snatched away her pride and her responsibilities and she's left with almost nothing. She stands there remembering how Anant insulted her when she brought Radhika home. Tia asks Kanak to believe in God and follow the path of truth. Meanwhile, Gehna also reveals that she will follow the path of truth.

