'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Pankaj Throws Kanak Out, Apologises To Gehna

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is witnessing some intriguing drama as Pankaj lashes out at Kanak for making such a huge mistake. Baa asks Kanak to apologise to Gehna. She also tells her that nothing wrong will happen now; however, even before she could ask for forgiveness, Pankaj interrupts her and gives her the ornaments. He tells her that he gave her everything, but she was more interested in money and materialistic things. Pankaj adds that she hit back and even forgot her husband in her greed; to get everything that she wanted. He says that he's ashamed of loving Kanak as she's broken his heart forever now.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Pankaj's brother then interrupts them and also blames Hema for the ruckus in the house. He continues that she is the one who was siding with his sister-in-law for a long time now. Hema spills the beans and informs everyone that Kanak has made deals with Amrish as well as Radhika and that she's the mastermind behind all the destruction in the house. She takes her childrens' swear and Kanak takes the blame on her, considering the safety of Hema's kids.

Soon, Pankaj throws Kanak out of the house, leaving everyone shocked. The latter screams for help but no one comes to be there for her. Gehna tells Anant that they need to take care of everyone. She asks her husband to convince everyone to eat. Meanwhile, Pankaj looks at his wife from the window and breaks down. Gehna goes to Pankaj's room and soon the latter apologises to her on behalf of his wife. Gehna requests him to not do anything as she knows the kind of pain that he's going through.

Pankaj tells Gehna that Kanak is not worthy of his tears and happily goes with her to eat dinner. Gehna and Anant recall how Kanak and Hema were the ones who were stealing so many things right in front of their eyes. They believe that even though they revealed their truth in front of everyone, they're still not happy with Pankaj's decision.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.