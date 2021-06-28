'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Sagar Creates A Fuss To Get Tiya

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 26 episode begins with Gehna telling Sagar that he is still a kid and should act his age and not try to do things that are inappropriate. She says that he should be spending his time focusing on his studies and playing games and on his health. She tells him to eat his food as that would help him recuperate. Sagar tells Gehna that the only thing that he wants is Tiya and she was the only one who could make him feel better. He tells her that he is no longer a child so he wants to go work in the office and have Tiya by his side as his wife.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode sees Sagar run out of home saying he will no longer stay there if he is not allowed to be with Tiya. Gehna calls Anant and tells him about Sagar’s behaviour. As Sagar is outside, he sees Tiya and saves her from an accident, hurting himself in the process. Kanak is happy to see the way Sagar is acting. Sapan is called in to treat Sagar. Pankaj tells everyone that Sagar can stay in the house as long as he agrees to stay away from Tiya and once he is cured, he can go to his father’s house. Everyone agrees but Tiya says that Sagar will not go anywhere as he saved her. Gehna asks Tiya not to worry about Sagar.

As Sagar is recuperating, Bhavani comes in. She asks what has happened to Sagar. She asks Tiya to become her daughter-in-law and save the family. Gehna tells Bhavani that Sagar is just a child. Bhavani loses her cool with Gehna and blames her for Sagar’s condition. Kanak sees how things are escalating and signals to Sagar to push things up a notch. Sagar starts crying loudly saying that Tiya is his wife and he wants to stay with her. Gehna says Sagar is just a child and knows nothing about marriage. He continues making a scene.

Tiya tries to follow Sagar but Anant stops her and warns her to stay away from Sagar. Sagar hurts himself saying that he wants Tiya at any cost. Gehna stops him. Kanak brings in a fake doctor to execute her plan. The doctor says that only Tiya can save Sagar and that he needs her with him. After the doctor leaves, Sagar falls at Gehna’s feet and behaves inappropriately. Gehna recalls the other times he misbehaved with her.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

