'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' 2 Written Update: Sagar Tries To Assault Gehna And Vineet

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 22 episode, Gehna reveals herself to Vineet and shows him a photo of himself and his mother. He expresses his gratitude and invites her to enter the building. She, on the other hand, declines, stating that she must study for her test. He tells her he'll drop her off and goes inside the house to keep the photograph. Sagar attempts to reach Gehna, but she manages to getaway. She is taken aback when she sees Sagar. He attempts to knock her out and hold onto her hand, but Vineet saves her and yells at Sagar. Sagar dismisses Vineet and proceeds to Gehna. Vineet slaps Sagar and is hurt as a result. Sagar attempts to attack Gehna again, but he falls down and hits his head on the wall, losing consciousness. Read on to know what happens further in the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update

Anant inquires about Gehna with Paresh. Gehna goes to Radhika's house to send Vineet's picture to him, Hema informs Anant. Anant confronts Gehna about going out alone, and he hears about Sagar. Vineet's wound is being treated by a Nurse in the hospital. Gehna prays to God for Sagar's safety. Radhika arrives and expresses concern for Vineet. Vineet assures her that he is in good health. Gehna tells Radhika that Vineet saved her life and she doesn't know what would have happened if he hadn't.

Anant and his companions arrive. Hema inquires about Sagar with Gehna. Gehna tells her that he is having surgery. The doctor tells them that Sagar's condition is serious and that they are doing everything possible to save him before leaving. Hearing him, Hema is shattered, and Chetan consoles her. Radhika tells Vineet that he must be tired and that they should leave right away. Vineet instructs Anant to contact him if he needs assistance.

After this, Radhika and Vineet move on. Radhika informs him that she must tell Anant about the project and proceeds to Anant. She informs him that the project is pending and that they should begin working earlier tomorrow because Vineet will not be in India. He gives her a smile, and she walks away. She believes that after tomorrow, no one will be able to separate her from Anant.

Gehna comforts Hema by assuring her that nothing bad will happen to Sagar. Gehna is taunted by Kanak. Gehna tells her that while she wants Sagar punished for his crimes, she does not want him to die. Jamuna becomes concerned for Sagar in the Desai household. Sagar is being punished for his crimes, Tiya tells her family. Hema is aware of this. Chetan agrees with Tiya and tells her that Sagar is to blame for his current state. Gehna embraces Hema and assures her that it was an accident and that Sagar will be fine.

The next day, Anant tells Gehna that he is just heading to the office for work. Radhika wants to be friends with Anant. Anant tells Radhika about Gehna. Radhika tells him not to be concerned about Gehna. While reviewing the project, she goes close to him, but he is uneasy with the closeness.