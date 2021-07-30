'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's' Giaa Manek, Rupal Patel To Reunite For 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-stars Giaa Manek and Rupal Patel will soon reunite for an upcoming project titled Tera Mera Saath Rahe. The cast and team of the upcoming family drama are ramping up its promotions on social media. Excited to see the duo sharing the screen once again, netizens could not help but express their anticipation.

Giaa Manek and Rupal Patel to reunite

One of the top-rating shows on television, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya engaged the audience for over seven years with its dramatic family equations. However, the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law duo Gopi Vahu and Kokilaben completely stole the show with their dynamic and intriguing chemistry. Gracing the screens once again, Giaa Manek and Rupal Patel are all set to evoke the feeling of nostalgia among the viewers by portraying the same roles, but, in a different family drama titled Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

Describing themselves as 'Bharat ki wahi favourite Saas-Bahu jodi', Giaa Manek took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into their new story. Her recent post unveiled their traditional look from the show while in another post, the duo made reference to their viral meme on the internet. In the video, Rupal Patel, who essayed the role of Kokilaben, sees Giaa Manek, who played Gopi Vahu, washing the laptop again.

More on 'Tera Mera Saath Rahe'

To be aired on the channel Star Bharat, actors like Nitin Vakharia, Hitesh Sampat, Nazim Khilji, Pooja Kava, Jyoti Mukerji, Raj Kumar, and Minal Karpe will be featured in the show. The show will air its first episode on August 16.

More on Giaa Manek and Rupal Patel

The duo's on-screen relationship became of the biggest topics for the drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Playing the role of a hard-headed and dominant mother-in-law Kokilaben, Rupal Patel created a love-hate relationship with the viewers over the course of the show. On the other hand, Giaa Manel's Gopi Vah was the docile and innocent daughter-in-law trying to please her new family and husband. In 2020, musician Yashraj Mukhate used one of the old clips from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, where Kokilaben scolds Gopi Vahu, and turned it into one of the biggest meme trends of the year in India titled Rasode mein kaun tha. Internet users are now excited to watch the duo work their magic together once again on the small screen.

