'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update May 21: Gehna Slaps Radhika

In the last episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Gehna feels that Anant is in danger as Radhika plans to take revenge on both. Radhika gives lakhs of rupees to Kanak and Hema and tells them to take everybody away and leave Anant alone at home. In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 May 21 episode, Gehna slaps Radhika. Read the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update for May 21 to know further.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update – May 21

Kanak informs the Desais about her mother’s heart attack

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode stars with Jumuna asking Gehna to take Anant’s food to his room while she feeds food to Sagar. On the other hand, Kanak informs Desais about her mother’s heart attack. Jamuna calls Kanak’s mother and learns that she wants to see Kanak once before she dies and wants to assure that she is happy with her family.

The family leaves to meet Kanak’s mom

Jamuna suggests that the family go and meet Kanak’s mother right away. During the conversation, Gehna wants to inform Anant about the same but is stopped by Kanak, as Anant is not on good terms with her family. On the other side, Anant recalls how he has hurt Gehna and talks to himself saying that Gehna faced so much trouble because of Radhika.

Anant throws Radhika out of the house

Radhika apologizes to Anant for hurting him and tells him that she would never want to lose him but Anant decides to expose Radhika in front of the whole family. He asks her to stop her drama and leave the house while throwing her out of the house. She decides to make sure that Anant regrets breaking her heart.

Gehna feels something bad is about to happen with Anant

Later, Anant realizes that he is home alone and Radhika somehow manages to secretly enter the house. Contrastingly, Jamuna asks Gehna not to worry much about Anant but she continues to feel that something bad would happen to him. Soon, Anant feels dizzy after drinking the water in which Radhika had mixed something.

Radhika tries to record intimate moments with Anant

Radhika rushes to Anant and supports him to stand while he asks her how she returned. She takes him to the hall and admits that no one can stop her from staying in his life. She says that she is going to record their intimate moments and post them on social media so that Anant doesn’t have any other choice than to marry her.

Gehna slaps Radhika

Anant falls on the sofa and Radhika tries to record him while getting close to him. However, she is shocked to see Gehna watching them and soon, Genha slaps her. Later, she informs Radhika that she was much aware of her plan. Radhika sticks to the plan and says that Gehna can’t prove anything against her and so she will tell others that Anant tried to molest her. Gehna tells her that she also has an upcoming surprise for Radhika which will be revealed soon.

(IMAGE: A STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.