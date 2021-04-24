'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Will Radhika's Plan To Lure Anant Succeed?

After the last episode's action-packed sequences between Sagar and Vineet, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 April 22 episode plot follows Gehna's safe arrival to her home where she narrates the night's incident to her husband Anant. The family rushes to the hospital where an unconscious Sagar is in a serious condition and needs surgery. While the entire family is busy consoling Hema, Radhika makes a move on Anant.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 latest episode

Further, the family is seen discussing Sagar's condition in the hospital. They believe that Sagar was paying for his own sins while Gehna disagrees and says that she didn't want him to die although he must be punished for his crimes. Gehna's reassurance does not satisfy Hema who wishes for her brother's good health and happiness.

The next morning, Gehna greets her husband who is leaving for work earlier than usual. Anant asks her to stop worrying about Radhika and that he was just trying to finish his pending work. Gehna agrees and introspects about her odd feeling towards Radhika. Anant goes on to ask his wife to complete all the household chores quickly and study for her upcoming exams. Gehna takes the opportunity to gain permission from her husband to go visit Sagar and Hema at the hospital. Anant reluctantly allows her and ask her to return soon and complete studying.

At the office, Anant is welcomed by Radhika who is dressed in formal clothing. She informs him that she is ready to take on the project with and without Vineet, who is scheduled to leave for abroad, the next day. She senses that Anant is getting tensed and asks him about it. Anant tells her that he is worried for Gehna who wishes to visit Sagar after all the incidents which occurred between them. Radhika reassures Anant that Gehna is a versatile girl who can easily complete all her work and study.

Radhika then invites Anant to have lunch with her as she forgets to get her tiffin. Anant then denies her invite as Gehna had already packed lunch for him and would be disappointed if he wouldn't eat her food. This makes Radhika feel hurt and leads to her plotting for an idea to get Anant to have lunch with her.

Radhika walks towards Anant deviously while the latter takes a step back in hesitation. She then pretends to fall which leads to Anant swiftly catching her. This makes Radhika feel like that she may surely succeed in her plan.