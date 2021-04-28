'Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2' Fame Akanksha Juneja Opens About Shooting In Bio-bubble In Agra

Akanksha Juneja, who plays a negative role of Kanak Desai on the show Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2, talked about the experience of shooting in Agra as well as the precautions they are taking while shooting. Due to the rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, shootings for films and TV shows have been stalled. Several teams moved to different cities to continue shooting for their shows. The team of Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 went to Agra to continue the production of their show.

Akanksha Juneja opens about shooting in Agra

Speaking about her experience of shooting in Agra, Akanksha Juneja said, "I am having a good time here in Agra. In these tough times, all I want is to keep entertaining my audience. Staying together here has given us a chance to bond with each other more which is shown in our onscreen chemistry as well. Post pack up we play games like badminton, cricket, UNO etc. I even work out inside the property (a place we are stationed) to stay healthy and fit.". When asked if she ever got a chance to visit the city, Akanksha said that she did not visit the city yet, as she's staying in a bio bubble and no one is allowed to come in or go out, for their safety.

Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 cast is taking all the necessary precautions advised by the government and doctors, to stay fit and fine. She said," Everyone here is very careful and alert all the time. Every precaution is taken by the production house to ensure that everyone is safe and in good health. I miss Mumbai, my family and my home but I am an entertainment warrior so I wish to keep shooting to entertain all my lovely fans." Akanksha Juneja also advised people to stay indoors and only leave the house when important. She also advised people to work out and perform breathing exercises, along with following a healthy diet, to build up immunity.

(Image source: PR)