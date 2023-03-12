Sacchin Shrof Shares Photos From Star-studded Engagement Bash

Actor Sacchin Shrof tied the knot for the second time on February 25. A day before the wedding, the actor threw a lavish engagement party for close friends and family. In attendance were Sacchin’s co-stars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Other celebrities like Chhavi Mittal, Pracheen Chauhan, Divya Agarwal, Darshan Kumar and actor Bobby Deol also attended the event.

Sacchin recently got married to Chandni Kothi. At the engagement party, the bride and groom made for a stunning. While the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor donned a black and white suit, Chandni wore a well-fitted, embellished gown.

Sacchin Shrof shares pics from his engagement party

Sacchin Shrof took to Instagram and shared the pictures from the glitzy night. He captioned the post “Engagement waali Raat apno ke saath kyun ki apne to apne hotey hai..” In his post, Sacchin also tagged those who attended his party.

New couple strikes a pose with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cast

Sacchin Shrof recently joined the cast of the television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta. The cast of the show attended the actor’s engagement bash. Sacchin shared pictures with his co-stars Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sidhwani, Jennifer Mistry and Munmun Dutta, on Instagram.

The cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin attends Sacchin Shrof’s engagement

Sacchin Shrof also played a significant role in the serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The cast from the show attended the party. Sacchin took to Instagram to post pictures from the night with Kishori Shahane, Vihan Verma, Neil Bhatt, Sneha Bhawsar and Sheetal Maulik.

Sacchin Shroff’s Second Marriage

This is Sacchin Shrof's second marriage. He was earlier married to actress Juhi Parmar in 2009. The ex-couple welcomed their daughter Samaria Shroff in 2013. After 11 years of being together, Juhi and Sacchin decided to part ways and filed for a divorce in June 2018.