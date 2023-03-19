Sacchin Shrof Shares Unseen Photos From His Second Marriage

Television actor Sacchin Shrof, who tied the knot with Chandni Kothi on February 25, shared a set of unseen pictures from his traditional wedding on his Instagram handle on Sunday (March 19). The carousel of pictures featured Bobby Deol, Khalid Siddiqui and some of his other family members and friends from the industry.

In the caption, Sacchin simply wrote, "#weddingday" with four red hearts emoji. The bride and groom were dressed in matching golden ensembles. While, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star wore a sherwani, his now-wife donned green embellished lehenga with golden netted dupatta, which she paired with numerous jewel pieces, including necklaces, earrings, mangtika, nath and bangles.

Check out the post here:

Sacchin-Chandni's wedding bash

Earlier, Sacchin Shrof and Chandni also hosted a pre-wedding bash for their family and friends at Echo Klub in Mumbai. The celebration was attended by multiple celebrities from the TV industry.

Sacchin's TV industry colleagues took to their respective social media handles and shared the photos from the evening bash. The TMKOC actor looked handsome in a black suit. On the other hand, his better half Chandni sported a golden gown.

Sacchin's previous marriage with actor Juhi Parmar

Sacchin was previously married to actor Juhi Parmar. They had met on the set of a TV show and subsequently tied the knot on 15 February 2009 in Jaipur. Their daughter, Samairra was born on January 27, 2013.

Juhi Parmar announced their divorce back in January 2018. Their divorce was a bitter one, as the couple accused each other back and forth. However, the couple seems to be on amicable terms with each other and even exchange birthday wishes on social media.