Sahil Anand & Rajneet Monga Are Expecting Their First Child, 'KZK' Actor Shares Happy News

Actor Sahil Anand, who won many hearts with his role as Anupam in the daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, took to Instagram on Sunday and broke the big news. Sahil announced that his wife Rajneet Monga and he are soon expecting their first child. He also posted a picture from their latest shoot together in which Monga proudly flaunted her baby bump.

The picture gave a sneak-peek into Sahil’s well-decorated home. There were balloons and gifts all over. Looked like the couple organised a small bash to celebrate the happy news. Sahil shared a glimpse of the same and wrote “Love” in the caption. Soon, his colleagues from the industry dropped endearing wishes for the duo.

Many stars like Anjum Fakih, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Aamna Sharif, Srishty Rode, Erica Fernandes, Himanshi Khurana, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Shubhaavi Choksey, Abhishek Kapur, Karan Grover, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Rohit Khurana, among several others congratulated Sahil Anand and Rajneet. It was in the first week of February when the actor posted a picture from a hilly destination with Rajneet Monga. The duo escaped for a short getaway.

Sahil and Rajneet are soon going to be parents

Last year on September 17, the actor wrapped up shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He shared a series of BTS pics with his co-stars and penned a lengthy heartfelt note. "Not sure when we'll have an opportunity to come together for another project and have mad fun on the set! But yes, off-screen madness has just begun," he wrote. He went on to thank Ekta Kapoor, Chloe Qureshi, Shivangi Singh Chauhan, Shreya Srivastava, and many others making him a part of the show.

He added, "And of course big thank you to all my fans who gave me and my on-screen character, Anupam so much love and affection! Can't wait to treat you guys with more great characters." Sahil remarked that his character Anupam will always hold a special place in his heart. Meanwhile, the actor has also worked in Student of the Year, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara, and several other outings.

