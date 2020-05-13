Sai Gundewar, Known For His Role In 'PK' Passes Away At The Age Of 42

Actor Sai Gundewar who was a popular face in Bollywood and the Marathi industry passed away at the age of 42. According to media reports, Sai Gundewar was suffering from Brain cancer. Sai Gundewar was reportedly operated for the same in Los Angeles last year in February. According to media reports, Sai Gundewar took his last breath in the US while he was going through post-operative treatment. Sai Gundewar lived with his wife and his parents.

Several friends of Sai Gundewar took to social media to express their grief after his death. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on his Twitter account offered his condolences to the late actor. Here is a look at the tweet that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh made.

Sai Gundewar was not very active on social media. The late actor's last post on Instagram was in the month of October. Sai Gundewar posted a selfie with the caption "Hi guys thinking of starting #moringa #supplement in powder from tonight onwards to help get rid of my ##cancer? Weakness and symptoms of #hydrocephalus, anybody using it? Any feedback positive and negative".

Here is a look at the picture that Sai Gundewar shared on his social media account

Sai Gundewar was one of the contestants in Splitsvilla 4. Besides Splitsvilla 4, Sai Gundewar was known for appearance in Bollywood films like Amir Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer film PK which released in the year 2014. Sai Gundewar also made a brief appearance in Rock On, I Me Aur Main, David and Love Breakups Zindagi. However, Sai Gundewar's most prominent role in Hindi film was in Saif Ali Khan, Rohan Mehra, Radhika Apte starrer film Baazaar. Talking about his journey in the Marathi films industry, Sai Gundewar played a lead role in the film A Dot Com Mom which released in the year 2016.

