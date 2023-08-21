Sai Ketan Rao To Join Imlie After Time Leap? Actor Reacts To Rumours

The popular TV show Imlie will undergo another time leap. Several reports of Sai Ketan Rao stepping in as the new co-lead have been doing the rounds. Now, the actor has opened up about the same and shed light on the matter.

3 things you need to know

Sai Ketan Rao is known for his roles in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali and Chashni.

Imlie is a remake of the Bengali drama Ishti Kussum.

The show originally starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmer Mahajani and Fahmaan Khan.

Sai Ketan Rao is in talks with the makers of Imlie?

In an interview with India Forums, Sai Ketan Rao said that he is in talks with the makers of Imlie for a role in the show after the upcoming time leap. He acknowledged the efforts made by the creators to keep the storyline intriguing for the audience.

(Sai Ketan Rao was last seen in Chashni | Image: Sai Ketan Rao/Instagram)

"Yes, we are in discussions. I have always admired Gul mam's (producer) work and her way of doing substantial projects," he said.

Will Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty leave Imlie post-leap?

Imlie witnessed a 20-year leap in August 2022. After this, Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty stepped in to play the lead roles. This progression marked a significant shift in the storyline as it introduced fresh dynamics and character developments.

In an earlier interview, Karan addressed the rumours about the show going off-air. He clarified that there were no plans for the show to take another leap or go off the air.

It was also reported that Megha has decided to bid adieu to her role as Imlie in the show, given the upcoming time leap. The decision reportedly stemmed from her reluctance to portray a mother onscreen. However, the actress had dismissed the rumors of her exit saying, "No, this is just a rumor and I am not quitting."