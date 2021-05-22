Sajid Khan Says Indian Pro Music League Gave Him 'a Chance To Restore People’s Faith'

Indian Pro Music League is a one of a kind musical reality show that pitches six teams headed by well-known singers in a competition. The show is currently on a shooting hiatus because of the COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra. Fresh episodes of the show aren't being filmed and it seems like Delhi Jammers' captain Sajid Khan is missing the show.

Sajid Khan misses filming for IPML

Sajid Khan is the captain of Delhi Jammers on the show and the team has been applauded for their stellar performances. The mentor, who has been busy composing music for movies and other projects, admits to missing the Indian Pro Music League during the lockdown.

Sajid Khan mentioned that the show helped him re-establish himself with his fans. Sajid, after his brother Wajid Khan's demise last year, has continued to compose music alone and carry forward the legacy of Sajid Wajid. He said in a statement, "I am missing Indian Pro Music League a lot. The energy of the show is very different, and I enjoy shooting for it. I must add that Indian Pro Music League has also given me a chance to restore people’s faith in me that I can make good music and take Wajid and my legacy forward."

A glimpse into Indian Pro Music League

Indian Pro Music League premiered in February 2021. The show, which runs in a championship format sees six zonal teams with popular names like Shilpa Rao, Javed Ali, Sajid Khan, Neha Bhasin, Ankit Tiwari, etc. The show airs on weekends and has completed nineteen episodes, so far. According to Pinkvilla, the show was earlier supposed to be held for five innings, but the show's makers decided to cut short by one inning because of the COVID situation in India.

A look at Sajid Wajid's songs

Sajid Wajid was one of the popular music composing duos in Bollywood. After Wajid Khan's death in June last year, his elder brother Sajid Khan has continued to make music and take their legacy forward. The duo has composed music for movies like Wanted, Partner, Tevar, Heropanti, Dolly Ki Doli, Teri Meri Kahaani, to name a few. They also scored the music for Sonu Nigam's 1999 album Deewana. The duo has also featured as lyricist for films like Nishabd, Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, Daddy Cool, among others.

