Sakshi Malik Initiates A 'squats Challenge', Encourages Fans To Start Exercising

Actor Sakshi Malik has amassed a huge fan following post her appearance in a song from the movie Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety. She is also quite active on social media and regularly shares her whereabouts with her fans and followers. Recently, she shared a string of pictures doing squats on Instagram and also initiated the squats challenge.

Also read | Nargis Fakhri Throws A Blissful Smile As She Poses While Enjoying Tennis In Dubai

Also read | Neena Gupta Says 'Hello' To Fans As She Shares A View Of The White Mountains

Sakshi Malik’s squat challenge

Sakshi Malik took to Instagram to share a string of pictures of doing squats in various ways. She is seen doing the exercises and even encouraged her fans and followers to do the same. Sakshi Malik initiated the squat challenge wherein she is asking her fans to count how many can they do in a minute. She also said in the caption that they should send her videos of them doing exercises encouraging friendly competition.

Her post garnered over 76K likes within two hours of uploading. Many of her fans are commenting on the post to express their admiration for the post. They have used the red heart and heart-eye emojis to comment. See their reactions here:

Sakshi Malik's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. Her Instagram is full of pictures and videos from the actor’s personal and professional life. She also pictures and videos from her travel diaries as well. Sakshi Malik’s Instagram sees a lot of pictures with her partner Santul Katahra. Their pet dog is also seen frequently on her social media feed.

Malik shot to fame with her performance in the popular song Bom Diggy Diggy. The actor has also starred in a couple of music videos. One of her other popular songs is Fashion. The song released in 2018 and is sung by Karan Sehmbi. It has 31 million views on YouTube. She also has featured in the latest song titled Veham which is sung by Armaan Malik. The also features Asim Riaz in the lead role. Sakshi Malik's Veham song is making waves on social media. Sakshi Malik's Veham song has garnered over 19 million views on YouTube within two of release.

Also read | Ayushmann Khurrana Shares What His Ritual Is On The Sets Of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Also read | Kareena Kapoor's Next Guest On 'What Women Want' Is None Other Than YouTuber Carryminati

Image courtesy- @sakshimalikk Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.