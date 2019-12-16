Salman Khan Confirms He Will Continue Hosting Bigg Boss 13, Calls Makers 'Irritating'

There have been a few reports making rounds on the table for a while stating that host Salman Khan will soon leave the show Bigg Boss 13 due to some health reasons and a hectic schedule. But the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13's Weekend Ka Waar that aired on December 14, 2019, cleared all the speculations after Salman confirmed that he will continue hosting and that the makers of the show have decreased his fees. While having a chat with Siddharth Shukla, who is hospitalised due to health reasons, Salman said the makers are genius in irritating others as they have extended the show by five-weeks and decreased his fees too.

Rumour mills predicted that director Farah Khan will replace Salman in the show. The Sultan actor also talked about the same with a leading tabloid. He expressed his affection towards the show and said that a part of him wants to cut and throw it out and the other wants to keep it. His statement created all the buzz around his exit from the show.

Apart from the announcement, the show had a few celebrity guests. While Sunil Grover entertained with his iconic character Gutthi, the contestants from the previous seasons such as Kamya Punjabi and Hiten Tehwani, among others, entered the house of BB13 for a task. Continuing the show after the task, Salman talked to Hindostani Bhau, Paras Chhabra, Madhurima Tuli, and Shefali Jariwala specifically.

What's next in Salman's kitty?

Currently, the 54-year-old actor is gearing up for his upcoming cop-drama Dabangg 3, releasing on December 20, 2019. Apart from Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill, the Prabhudeva directorial will also mark the debut of Saiee Manjrekar. The protagonist of the film will be essayed by the Kannad superstar Kichcha Sudeep. Reportedly, Salman has also started working for his next venture titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

